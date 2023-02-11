What trailers are expected to be shown during the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl might be considered a sporting event but it’s equally a promotional vessel for the entire entertainment industry.

Along with the celebrated halftime shows from the biggest acts in music, the event is punctuated with film and television trailers during the US broadcast. Last year’s event, for example, saw trailers for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Nope, Jurassic World: Dominion among others.

While it’s unclear what exactly will be shown, behind-the-scenes rumblings and the near future release slate provide some easy indications of what to expect. If you’re curious, here’s the likely contenders who will make an appearance when the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday February 12.

Warner Bros

Advertisement

As reported by Deadline, DC’s The Flash starring Ezra Miller is expected to be shown for the first time. James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, recently described it as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”. It’s slated to be released on June 16, 2023.

Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan also might make an appearance, ahead of its worldwide release on March 3.

Disney

Marvel is expected to debut trailers for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels. It’s believed the upcoming Disney+ show Secret Invasion, however, won’t make an appearance.

Other Disney properties expected to appear include The Little Mermaid live-action reboot starring Halle Bailey, Pixar’s Elemental and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Universal

Ahead of its release on May 19, Fast X is expected to be shown in some capacity. It’s the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has historically been a regular at the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

A small teaser for Cocaine Bear from director Elizabeth Banks is also set to appear, which is released on February 24.

Paramount

According to Deadline, there will be trailers for Scream VI, Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, however, is said to be skipping the event.

Lionsgate

While not locked in, John Wick: Chapter 4 could make an appearance ahead of its release on March 24, 2023.

The Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday February 12 on Fox at 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT in the US. For UK viewers, the match starts at 11.30pm GMT across ITV and Sky Sports.