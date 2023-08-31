When is ‘Barbie’ available to stream?

After breaking a bunch of box office records, Barbie is set to land on streaming services very soon.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has become the highest-grossing film ever in Warner Bros. history. It’s also on track to beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2023 globally.

While the film is largely defined by its two leads, it also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Barbie released on the same day (July 21) as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, creating the “Barbenheimer” phenomena which boosted both film’s at the box office.

When does Barbie release on streaming?

Barbie is set to be released digitally in the US on Tuesday September 5. A UK release date has yet to be announced, although you can pre-order it on Amazon UK for £19.99.

Judging by past releases, it’s likely to be available in the UK later in the same month. Although, with the film’s continued box office success, Warner Bros. might consider pushing it back until a later date. We will update this page when a date is confirmed.

Where can you stream Barbie when it is released?

The film will be available to rent or buy across various retailers including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Apple TV+ and others. In the US, Barbie is set to arrive on HBO streaming service Max in the fall, according to CEO David Zaslav (via Deadline).

Recently, Warner Bros. released a behind-the-scenes video of Gosling performing the track ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the film – featuring appearances from Mark Ronson and Slash.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”