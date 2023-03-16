The Star Wars universe is in rude health following a string of well-received Disney+ tv shows but the franchise hasn’t released a full-length movie since 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Star Wars in 2012, work began on a sequel trilogy and the original plan was to release one full film every year, starting with 2015’s The Force Awakens and including spin-offs Rogue One and Solo.

However, following the mixed reception to The Rise Of Skywalker, Disney seems to be focusing more on its acclaimed television universe. Season three of The Mandalorian is currently being released onto the streamer with Ahsoka set to premiere later this year.

Advertisement

Jude Law’s Skeleton Crew is also due for release in 2023 and there’s a second season of Andor in the works alongside a series focusing on original trilogy hero Lando Calrissian.

When is the next Star Wars movie coming out?

The next Star Wars movie is currently due for release December 2025. However no further details have been confirmed about it.

Disney did have a Star Wars film penciled in for December 22, 2023 but that seems to have been quietly removed from their schedule.

It comes after a string of confirmed projects were cancelled by Disney, with the troubled Rogue Squadron movie and Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film getting scrapped. Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins was also set to direct a new movie for the franchise but that too has been put on the backburner according to Variety.

In 2019, Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff & D. B. Weiss’ walked away from their deal with Lucasfilm to helm a new film.

Advertisement

It’s not all bad news though. Takiti Waititi’s Star Wars project is still in development and currently looks like the likely candidate for that December 2025 release date.

The director will be helming the film and writing it alongside One Night In Soho and 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Speaking to TheWrap in June 2022, Waititi said the project would not start shooting that year and that he’s “still trying to figure out what the story is”.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy is reportedly still in development as well. In an interview with Empire last year, Johnson said: “I’ve stayed close to Kathleen [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] and we get together often and talk about it. It’s just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point.”

In October, details emerged about an untitled movie from Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. It was described in a Deadline report as having “the most momentum out of all the films currently in development at the studio” but its title and storyline remains a secret.