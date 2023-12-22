When is ‘Rebel Moon’ Part 2 coming out?

Inspired by Star Wars and the works of Akira Kurosawa, Rebel Moon has ambitions to become the next big sci-fi blockbuster.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the space epic follows Kora (Sofia Boutella) who battles to defend her village against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein).

Other cast members include Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman and Jena Malone.

The film is split into two parts. The first, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire, was released on December 22, 2023 on Netflix.

When is the second part of Rebel Moon released on Netflix?

The second film, titled Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2024.

Extended versions for both parts are also set to be released in 2024. Snyder previously teased the R-rated director’s cut would feature “close to an hour of extra content”.

Could there be more Rebel Moon films?

In an interview with NME, Snyder teased his plans for more movies in the film’s universe.

“If we were to go forward, there’s another group of movies we could continue [the story] with,” Snyder said. “I think when you see movie two, you will understand at the end where it could go. And then there’s the two director’s cuts that are coming, too.”