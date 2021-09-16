Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ movie set for remake

Nearly 30 years on from its release, The Bodyguard is set for a remake through Warner Bros. Pictures.

Yesterday (September 15), Variety reported that the remake is set to be written by playwright Matthew López – best known for his 2018 play The Inheritance. It will mark López’s first screenplay for film, having previously written exclusively for the stage.

The news of his “reimagining” of the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston as the pop singer Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard comes after López was signed to an overall TV deal with Amazon Studios in October 2020.

Advertisement

While no official cast announcements have been made, Variety has reported the involvement of Lawrence Kasdan, who both wrote and co-produced the original film. Kasdan will join The Bodyguard remake in a co-producer role, joined by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds will also serve as the remake’s executive producer.

Lin – whose work as a producer includes the Lego Movie and Sherlock Holmes franchises – has reportedly been attached to a prospective Bodyguard remake since 2011. The project is among many Lin is currently involved with – including a live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, as well as a live-action Inspector Gadget film.

Upon its release in 1992, The Bodyguard went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Its soundtrack – featuring the late Whitney Houston’s iconic cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ – holds the record for highest-selling movie soundtrack of all time to this day.

A biopic about Houston herself, backed by her own estate, is reportedly due out in 2022. The singer will be played by British actress Naomi Ackie.

Last year, Houston was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, mother Cissy and manager and sister-in-law Pat accepting the honour on the late star’s behalf.