Who is in the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Mother’?

Jennifer Lopez plays a deadly assassin in Netflix film The Mother.

Directed by Niki Caro (Mulan), the action thriller follows an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter.

A synopsis reads: “A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

Lopez also serves as a producer alongside Benny Medina, Roy Lee and Marc Evans. The film’s script is by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton).

Who plays Jennifer Lopez’s daughter in The Mother?

Lucy Paez plays 12-year-old Zoe, the daughter of the titular Mother. Her previous credits include 2018’s Silencio and The Exorcism of Carmen Farias.

Who plays Adrian Lovell in The Mother?

Joseph Fiennes plays the British arms dealer and former military mentor to Mother. Along with being Ralph Fiennes’ brother, he is best known for roles in Shakespeare In Love, which earned him a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal of William Shakespeare, along with playing Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale.

His other credits include Enemy At The Gates, Luther, Elizabeth and the second season of American Horror Story.

Who else is in the cast?

Omari Hardwick plays FBI agent William Cruise, who has previously starred in Power, Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, Sorry To Bother You and Kick-Ass.

Arms dealer Hector Alvarez is played by Gael Garcia Bernal, whose past credits include The Motorcycle Diaries, Mozart In The Jungle, Coco, Bad Education, Babel and more recently, Marvel’s Werewolf By Night.

Paul Raci plays the Mother’s former comrade Jons, who is known for roles in Baskets, Parks and Recreation and Sound Of Metal. The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco also makes an appearance as special agent Eleanor Williams.

The Mother is available to stream on Netflix.