Here’s why Margot Robbie made casting Rob Brydon a “priority” in ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie has explained why she made casting Rob Brydon a “priority” in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

After he was unexpectedly seen attending the premiere earlier this month, Brydon confirmed his involvement in the film on Twitter, writing: “Had a great time at the Barbie premiere celebrating my pivotal role as Sugar Daddy Ken. When you go to see this amazing film please don’t blink.”

While some still questioned whether he was joking, Brydon does make a cameo appearance during a scene at the house of “weird” Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon.

Robbie, who plays the lead role and serves as a producer, said she wanted to give Brydon a role because she’s a “huge fan” of BBC series Gavin & Stacey.

Had a great time at the Barbie premiere celebrating my pivotal role as Sugar Daddy Ken. When you go to see this amazing film please don't blink 😊 pic.twitter.com/osFeuRbf3L — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) July 13, 2023

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Robbie said: “I’m a huge fan of Gavin & Stacey so Rob Brydon being in it was an enormous priority for me.”

At the film’s premiere, Brydon told Virgin Radio UK why he believes he landed a role in the Hollywood film. “I had a message a few years ago that Margot Robbie was a big fan of Uncle Bryn and would I record a message for her birthday,” he said.

“So I recorded a video for her. I think maybe this part is her way of saying thank you.

“I said ‘Hello Margot. I’ve loved you in all your films and I’ll tell you for why…’ So when I met her on the set, she said, ‘Ah, thank you so much for that message…’ So that was quite nice.”

Brydon played Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey across the show’s three seasons and its two Christmas specials in 2008 and 2019.

Alongside Robbie, Barbie stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”