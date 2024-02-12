‘Wicked’ trailer gives first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Oz

The first trailer for Wicked: Part One has given the first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the witches of Oz.

The trailer premiered tonight (February 11) during the Super Bowl 2024 broadcast as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off against each other in Las Vegas.

“Something just takes over me, and when it does, bad things happen,” Erivo’s Elphaba tells Grande’s Glinda after the latter expresses shock at her green skin. Later, Glinda reassures her: “Don’t be afraid.”

“I’m not afraid,” Elphaba replies. “It’s the wizard who should be afraid of me.”

Elsewhere, the trailer gives glimpses of Dorothy, the lion, scarecrow, tin woodman and Toto, as well as other big stars in the movie like Michelle Yeoh (who plays Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard of Oz) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero Tigelaar).

The first part of Jon M. Chu’s adaption of Wicked will premiere on November 27, 2024. The second part is currently scheduled for release on November 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, a new teaser for Deadpool 3 was also aired during the Super Bowl 2024. The preview showed Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool reuniting with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, as well as revealing the upcoming movie’s title and how it will fit into the MCU.

In other Super Bowl news, Usher is set to take to the field as this year’s halftime performer. He will follow Post Malone, who helped kick off the big game in Las Vegas with a special acoustic performance.