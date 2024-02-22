Will Smith and David Beckham hang out at Inter Miami game

Will Smith and David Beckham were pictured hanging out at Inter Miami’s first game of the new MLS season on Wednesday night (February 21).

The Oscar-winning actor was seen talking to the Miami co-owner and Beckham just before Lionel Messi’s side kicked off against Real Salt Lake in Florida.

Smith and Beckham are long-time friends, and could be seen waving at the crowds before the game. The pair also shared a half-time hug with Messi, who put in a man of the match performance.

Will Smith with David Beckham for Lionel Messi's match with Inter Miami.pic.twitter.com/EAYMkfLKnX — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 22, 2024

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 David Beckham and Will Smith hanging out before Inter Miami's MLS debut. pic.twitter.com/2RRVGi6B2n — dataref (@dataref_) February 22, 2024

Beckham recently opened up about the star-stuffed party Smith and Tom Cruise threw for him when he first moved to LA in 2007.

In his hit Netflix documentary, Beckham, director Fisher Stevens asked the former England captain: “Did you have friends in LA?”

David replied: “The funny thing was, I was friends with Tom Cruise. I remember Tom turning round and saying, ‘Me and Will are gonna throw you a party.’ I was like ‘Will?’ And he said ‘Will Smith’.”

Several Hollywood stars attended the party, including Cruise’s then wife Katie Holmes, Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Jim Carrey.

Recalling the event, David’s close friend David Gardner said: “It was like being in Madame Tussauds, everywhere you looked there was a famous person.”

He added: “The next minute the piano starts going and Stevie Wonder starts singing him happy birthday. And I was like ‘fuck this, he’s gone, we’ve lost him’.”

Elsewhere, Smith recently provided an update on the I Am Legend sequel, which will also star Michael B. Jordan.

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December, Smith said of the zombie film’s follow-up: “We’re really close, script just came in.

“You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”