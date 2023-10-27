Will Smith celebrates Jada Pinkett-Smith becoming a bestselling author: “Congrats, Mama!”

Will Smith has congratulated his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith on becoming a bestselling author.

Pinkett-Smith’s new memoir, Worthy, made it onto the New York Times bestsellers list this week, debuting at number four on the non-fiction book list.

In a post about the achievement, she published a new post on Instagram saying: “Thank you to the RTT family, the Worthy Warriors and to all who wanted to know my story beyond headlines.”

She continued: “I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top of the bestsellers list,” she said, adding, “… I’m deeply grateful.”

In the comments section of the post, her husband Will wrote: “‘New York Times Best Selling Author, Jada Pinkett Smith’ CONGRATS, MAMA! Big Looks.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, Jada finally addressed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, saying, “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn’t a skit.” The Madagascar actress was shocked he still referred to her as his “wife” since the two have been separated for the last seven years.

Jada also recently revealed that her popular web show Red Table Talk will be returning next year.

The Facebook Watch Original show saw Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

As per The Daily Mail, during a Q&A session with fans on a livestream event, the actress and musician confirmed the return of the show, saying: “We could not do the Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey. So, we have decided to come back next year.”