Will Smith makes first public appearance since Oscars slap

Will Smith has been spotted in public for the first time since his infamous slap of Chris Rock at last month’s Oscars.

In an incident that has since gone down in history, Smith struck the comedian onstage during the Academy Awards ceremony following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head.

Following numerous apologies over the incident, the actor resigned from the Academy. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

Since the incident, Smith has been out of the public spotlight, but was spotted yesterday (April 23) at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, India, waving and smiling at paparazzi.

Footage was shared to Instagram by Indian photographer Viral Bhayani, while The Hindustan Times reported that Smith had been staying at Juhu’s JW Marriott Hotel and was leaving Mumbai yesterday.

Will Smith spotted Mumbai airport today 📸 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/4i5nuZmPZp — ʝ ɛ ɛ ȶ ʊ (@Khiladi86) April 23, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith has said her family have been “focusing on deep healing” following her husband’s altercation with Chris Rock.

Jada originally shared a post on Instagram seemingly in response to the incident, writing: “This is the season of healing and I’m here for it.”

Then, as her show Red Table Talk returned on Wednesday (April 20), a message was displayed on the screen promising to share more information about their family’s “healing” at a later date.

The message read: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

In Will’s resignation from the Academy, the actor wrote: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.