Will Smith trolls fans with “official statement” after Jada Pinkett Smith separation comments

Will Smith has trolled fans with a video following comments by Jada Pinkett Smith about their marriage.

In the video posted on Tuesday (October 15) titled “OFFICIAL STATEMENT”, Smith says: “Right, I got something for you. Here’s the thing. So, my opinion…”

The actor then sneezes, which triggers the camera to zoom out across various landscapes from a rainforest to a desert. Check out the clip below.

“Always good to zoom out and look at the big picture,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. Another added: “This is the only correct opinion!”

Last week, Jada revealed the couple, while not officially divorced, have been living separately since 2016. The pair married in 1997 and share two children together, Jaden and Willow.

During an interview on Today on Monday (October 16), however, Jada explained that they are now “working very hard” at potentially living under the same roof once again.

“We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together, back to a life partnership,” Jada said on the show.

Asked if she might live in the same house again as Will, Jada replied: “Yeah.”

Speaking about why they decided to live separately in the original interview, Jada said: “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Will recently addressed his wife’s memoir, Worthy, which shares details about their marriage and the 2022 Oscars slap against Chris Rock.

In a profile about Jada on The New York Times, Will said that reading the book “kind of woke him up”, adding: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”