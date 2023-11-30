Will there be another Hunger Games movie?

After eight years away, The Hunger Games returned in 2023 with new instalment The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the prequel is set 64 years prior to the first film and depicts the events that led Coriolanus Snow (originally played by Donald Sutherland) to become the tyrannical leader of Panem.

Tom Blyth plays the young Snow, who is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the 10th Hunger Games.

It’s the fifth film in series, following 2012’s The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One and Part Two.

Has another Hunger Games movie been announced?

There are currently no announced plans for another film in the franchise. Producer Nina Jacobson, who has overseen all five Hunger Games films, has said she is uninterested in making another instalment unless author Suzanne Collins writes another story.

“If [Collins] had a story in this world with something she wanted to talk about, something to explore, then great,” Jacobson told Polygon in summer 2023. “But if not, better to leave the franchise as something people feel fondly about rather than crank out a sequel for the sake of a sequel.

“Suzanne, the originator and North Star of everything that we try to do with these books, she doesn’t write just to make money. She writes when she has something to say.”

Following the film adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes, every book in the series has been adapted into a feature film.

Does Suzanne Collins plan to write more books?

At the time of writing (November 30), Collins has not announced another book in the series.

That doesn’t mean a new book will not arrive down the line. Speaking to Scholastic in 2020, while promoting The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes book, Collins explained her approach for deciding whether to return to Panem.

“Here’s how it works now,” Collins said. “I have two worlds, the Underland (the world of The Underland Chronicles series) and Panem (the world of The Hunger Games). I use both of them to explore elements of just war theory.

“When I find a related topic that I want to examine, then I look for the place it best fits. The state of nature debate of the Enlightenment period naturally lent itself to a story centered on Coriolanus Snow.”

Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen across the original film series, recently said she’d “totally” be open to returning to the character if she had the opportunity.