Here are all the winners from the Oscars 2022 – rolling list

The Oscars 2022 will take place tonight (March 27) in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in cinema from the past 12 months.

The ceremony will return to LA’s Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after being pushed back from its original date at the end of February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time since 2017, the Oscars will have a host, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to act as co-hosts throughout the night. Other notable stars will be on hand to present the awards, including Lady Gaga, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoë Kravitz, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Simu Liu, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

During the ceremony, artists will give live performances of the nominees for Best Original Song, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Beyoncé.

In the nominations, The Power Of The Dog goes into the show leading with 12 nods, including Best Picture and Best Director. Dune follows close behind with 10 nominations, while Belfast is up for seven.

The Oscars 2022 has already been rife with controversy after it was announced that eight awards would be cut for time and not handed out on the night. West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler was also not originally invited to the ceremony, despite the film being nominated for Best Picture. After the Academy faced a backlash over the move online, she has since been added to the presenting line-up.

See the full list of nominees for the Oscars 2022 below. Winners will be highlighted in bold as they are announced throughout the night.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

‘Be Alive’ – King Richard

‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Encanto

‘Down to Joy’ – Belfast

‘No Time to Die’ – No Time to Die

‘Somehow You Do’ – Four Good Days

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

Please Hold

On My Mind

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Riding With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story