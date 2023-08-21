‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey’ sequel will see Pooh wielding a chainsaw

Winnie The Pooh will be armed with heavy machinery in the sequel to Blood And Honey.

Speaking to CinePop recently, director Rhys Frake-Wakefield revealed that this year’s Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey is in the works, and will see Pooh get a major weapon upgrade.

While Frake-Wakefield didn’t reveal much about the upcoming sequel, he did say: “In the sequel, Winnie the Pooh will have a chainsaw. I’m going to introduce that. I’m going to make that happen.”

A release date for Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 has yet to be announced.

However, Frake-Wakefield is also working on two other titles in his twisted childhood classics franchise. In November, the director shared that he’s working on a Peter Pan horror film, titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. The second movie he’s working on will be a horror retelling of Bambi, titled Bambi: The Reckoning.

Frake-Wakefield also told CinePop that he’s trying to create a crossover universe, in which iconic characters like Winnie The Pooh, Bambi and more will face off against one another.

“The idea is that we’re going to try and imagine they’re all in the same world, so we can have crossovers. People have been messaging saying they really want to see Bambi versus Pooh,” the director said.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey scored a one-star review from NME‘s James Mottram earlier this year. Mottram wrote: “Dressed in dungarees and a lumberjack shirt, Pooh looks nothing like how you’ll remember him from the Disney cartoons (as the Mouse House still hold the copyright to those). True, it’s a clever loophole the director has exploited, but that’s as far as it goes. Blood And Honey is a sticky mess of a movie.”