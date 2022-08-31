‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey’ trailer turns toys gruesome

The first trailer for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey has been released – watch below.

READ MORE: The 10 best horror films of 2021

Director Rhys Waterfield will be turning the toys of the Hundred Acre Wood into something more murderous in the forthcoming horror film, which was announced in May.

The new trailer sees Nikolai Leon’s Christopher Robin invite a friend to visit Pooh, Piglet and Eeyore in the woods before he realises that they have “been abandoned” and “have turned wild”.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below:

Originally created by author A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard in 1926, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain at the start of this year, allowing anyone to use the character in creative media free of copyright laws.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey also stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Danielle Scott, Danielle Ronald, Chris Cordell and Craig David Dowsett as Winnie himself.

Tigger, another character from Milne’s storybooks, wasn’t introduced until 1928 and so remains under Disney copyright.

The film will be released on DVD and VOD worldwide soon although a release date is yet to be specified. Stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Advertisement

In other horror news, John Carpenter recently teased Halloween Ends might not be the final film in the franchise.

“If a movie makes enough money, you can be assured that it will [get a sequel]” he told The New Yorker.

When asked if Halloween Ends would be the final instalment of the franchise, he then replied: “I will have to see how much money it makes!”