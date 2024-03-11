‘Worst Picture’ award feels “amazing” says Winnie The Pooh horror star

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey star Natasha Tosini was pleased to learn that the movie won the Razzie Award for Worst Picture.

The parody award show, which was designed to honour cinematic failures, crowned the Winnie The Pooh-inspired slasher the worst film of the year, beating nominees including Meg 2: The Trench and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Having taken place in Los Angeles on March 9, the awards contain categories similar to those used at the Oscars or BAFTAs, but acknowledging the worst entry rather than the best.

However Tosini, who stars in a central role in Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, has said that the film’s winning of this category and four others, including Worst Director and Worst Screenplay, was a “great thing”.

According to the Nottingham Post, the actor said: “We were up against people who had millions of pounds. The fact that we are in that list is amazing, I think it’s a great thing.”

She added that the Razzie win is just growing the conversation around the movie. “People have been messaging me saying ignore the Razzies but people are noticing it and responding to it,” she said. “Everyone’s loving it, no one’s upset, everyone is just happy.”

In a one-star review of the movie, NME wrote: “The film relies on gory kills for its kicks – one luckless lass gets her head squashed by a car (yes, Pooh can drive), leaving her eye hanging out.”

Last month, a trailer for a sequel to the slasher was released, which you can view here. Tosini will not be returning for the sequel, but has said that the film, which is scheduled for release on March 26, would be a bigger success.

“I’d say at least half of the people who disliked the first one are probably going to like the second one. Now they’ve got the budget to do what they tried to do in the first one,” she said.

“They’re adding more characters and the costumes are realistic, I was with one on set and it was frightening. Instead of masks, they’ve got prosthetics.”

In other awards show news, Oppenheimer dominated last night’s Academy Awards, winning the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director among others.