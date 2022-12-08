‘Wonder Woman 3’ might not go ahead at DC Studios

Wonder Woman 3 has been put on hold at DC Studios.

Director Patty Jenkins, who helmed the first two films in the franchise, had said in 2021 that she was “super excited” to complete the trilogy.

Sources have now revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, however, that Jenkins’ treatment was turned down by new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Gunn and Safran took over the studio – and had it retitled – on November 1. Warner Bros, who would be releasing the film, have not shared comment at the time of writing.

The studio heads reportedly told Jenkins, alongside Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, that her treatment “did not fit the new plans”.

Gal Gadot took to social media on Tuesday (December 6), seemingly unrelatedly tweeting her thanks to fans for their support for her portrayal of the character.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she began. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

In a four-star review of Wonder Woman 1984, NME said: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is a two hours of hope filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”