Wong Kar Wai’s production company to release new documentary with “never-before-seen” footage

A new documentary about Wong Kar Wai’s films has been announced.

Titled One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart, the 30-minute film gathers behind-the-scenes footage and deleted scenes from the director’s body of work. It made its debut at the Hong Kong International Film Festival last Friday (April 2).

One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart comprises never-before-seen footage, including scenes left on the cutting room floor. The project digs into the production archives of classics from the Wong canon including In The Mood For Love, Fallen Angels, Chungking Express, and 2046.

“We give our regards to all that is past and was possible. At their closest, they would have been part of these films, but for one-tenth of a millimeter,” Wong said in a statement to introduce the title, as reported by Variety.

The short film is “coming soon”, according to Wong’s production company Jet Tone Films, which celebrates 30 years since its formation this year.

On Instagram, the company wrote a note about its anniversary milestone: “30 years of Jet Tone Films in a blink of an eye. Memories in backward, forward, and everything all together in the right time, we have gathered all for the celebration. happy 30th anniversary to us and many more to come.”

Wong is currently working with Jet Tone on his first TV series, Blossoms Shanghai, which stars Chinese actor Hu Ge. The project has yet to receive a release date.

One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart was screened at the long-running Hong Kong International Film Festival to commemorate the recent restoration efforts of his filmography. Wong’s movies – from his debut As Tears Go By to 2004’s 2046 – have been newly restored to 4K, premiering in cities such as Bangkok, New York and Singapore. The 4K restorations have also been compiled in a retrospective Blu-ray boxset by the Criterion Collection.

The new restorations have attracted some controversy from critics and fans due to artistic revisions made by the director. These include altered aspect ratios, along with scenes that have either been recoloured or truncated.

Wong addressed the criticism in an interview with IndieWire: “When a film needs to be restored, there are always things that can be fixed, otherwise why bother with the restoration in the first place.”