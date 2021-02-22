Woody Allen has responded to a new HBO documentary that explores the allegations of abuse his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has made against him.

Allen, along with his wife Soon-Yi Previn, issued a statement in which they called filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick’s Allen v. Farrow four-part docu-series “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods”. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations made against him.

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods,” a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter reads. “Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond’. Of course, they declined to do so.

“As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”

The first episode of Allen v. Farrow, which aired yesterday (February 21), shows Allen’s daughter and his ex-partner Mia Farrow address the claims of abuse Dylan first made in 1992. 35-year-old Dylan alleges that Allen sexually abused her in 1992 when she was seven years old.

Allen claims that Dylan was persuaded by her mother, Mia, to say that he abused her after Mia found out that he was having an affair with another of her adoptive daughters, Soon-Yi, whom Mia adopted with her second husband, the late musician André Previn, in 1978.

Elsewhere in the documentary series are interviews Fletcher and Daisy Previn (two of Mia’s children with André) and testimonies from Farrow family friends Casey Pascal and Priscilla Gilma, both of whom corroborate the alleged inappropriate behaviour between Allen and Dylan.

The claims made against Allen by Dylan in 1992 were investigated and led to no criminal charges.

NME has contacted HBO for a response to Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn’s statement.

In other news, last year Allen branded members of Hollywood who spoke out against him as “self-serving” actors who tried to be “fashionable” with their protest.