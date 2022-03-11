Watch the teaser for Netflix’s new original Korean film ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’

Netflix has dropped a brand-new trailer for its upcoming original South Korean film, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

The video opens with a shot of the Chinese city of Shenyang, illuminated by lights as a voiceover introduces us to the film’s setting. “I heard this city has the highest density of spies,” the voice points out. “With North Korea right in front.”

We’re quickly introduced to the film’s protagonists: a secret black ops team of an unnamed espionage agency, with Ji Kang-in (Sol Kyung-gu) leading the charge. The film also stars Park Hae-soo of Squid Game fame, GOT7‘s Jinyoung (Yumi’s Cells), Yang Dong-geun (Lost), Lee El (Love And Leashes) and Song Jae-rim (Work Later, Drink Now).

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, helmed by The Prison director Na Hyun, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 8. It will follows a black ops team as they work alongside an unwilling, demoted prosecutor in search of a missing, high-ranking North Korean official.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations will be Park Hae-soo’s first film project since he starred in the hit Netflix K-drama Squid Game, which premiered on the streaming service in September 2021.

Meanwhile, two of Park’s Squid Game co-stars – Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae – recently took home the top acting prizes at the 2022 SAG Awards, while the series itself won the trophy for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series.

In other K-drama news, Esom will not be returning for the second season of SBS’ hit action-crime K-drama series Taxi Driver due to scheduling issues, according to her agency Artist Company. It is currently unknown if she will be recast or if her character will be written out of Taxi Driver season two.