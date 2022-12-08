You can now stay overnight in ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Hobbiton home

Lord Of The Rings fans can now stay overnight in an authentic Hobbit Hole via Airbnb.

To celebrate 10 years since the release of spinoff The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 44 reconstructed Hobbit Holes in New Zealand will now be welcoming guests.

Two three-night stays for up to four guests are now available – with booking opening on December 14 at 4pm ET – for 10 New Zealand dollars (£5.22) per night.

“Overnight accommodation will be provided in The Millhouse, a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home with a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins, and homey decor curated by the trilogies’ creative director Brian Massey,” the Airbnb listing reads.

Activities for guests are also said to include “private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, set up for relaxing moments of Preciousss™ downtime and afternoon tea” as well as “an evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast™ and Elevenses™ served daily.”

Fans will also be given an exclusive tour of the film sets of the Hobbit trilogy. The listing specifies that the stays are not part of a competition, and that guests are responsible for their own travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, Lord Of The Rings star Bernard Hill recently hit out at spinoff series The Rings Of Power, calling it a “money-making venture”.

The actor, who starred as King Théoden in the original LOTR trilogy, recently told Metro that he has “no interest” in watching the new spin-off series.