Zachary Quinto on ‘Star Trek’ reunion: “We’re all here if they want to beam us up”

Zachary Quinto has spoken about the possibility of a Star Trek reunion in a new interview.

Speaking to CBS‘ US talk show The Talk, the Spock actor said the cast of the film remain “close” friends off screen and would “welcome” an opportunity to return to the Starfleet in the future.

Quinto said: “We’re all incredibly close friends in real life, and I think all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories.”

He added:”Seems like a bit of a saturated market at this point, so I’m not sure what the plans are for the feature film version of the franchise, but we’re all here if they want to beam us up.”

Recently, it was suggested that Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie idea might still happen, according to new reports.

Deadline revealed that Tarantino’s Star Trek could be “based on an episode of the classic Star Trek series that takes place largely earthbound in a 1930s gangster setting.”

The episode in question is most likely ‘A Piece of the Action’, the 17th episode of the second season of Star Trek: The Original Series. Airing on January 12, 1968, it found the Enterprise crew visiting a planet with an Earth-like 1920s gangster culture.

Tarantino said last year that his plan for Trek was to bring in some Pulp Fiction elements.

“Well, look, it’s not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.” he said. “Yes, it is! [laughs hard]. If I do it, that’s exactly what it’ll be. It’ll be Pulp Fiction in space.

“That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this sh*t in it, ever. There’s no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that’s why we want to make it. It’s, at the very least, unique in that regard.”