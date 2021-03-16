Zack Snyder apologises for ‘Justice League’ premiere technical glitch

Zack Snyder has apologised for a technical glitch which delayed the premiere of Justice League for over four hours.

The filmmaker was due to participate in a Q&A before the film played on HBO Max, but a fault left fans waiting for several hours on the viewing platform.

Snyder took to Twitter at 2AM GMT this morning (March 16) to apologise, writing: “I have no words. Still waiting for info. So sorry.”

I have no words. Still waiting for info. So sorry. — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 16, 2021

Almost six hours later, HBO Max reportedly sent out access codes (per IGN) to those due to attend the premiere, apologising for the delay caused by Microsoft server outages.

“We know many of you have been waiting for this moment since 2017,” they wrote. “Today was not how we envisioned how our virtual premiere would begin, and we want to express our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by this delay.”

The statement continued: “We know many of you have made special arrangements to enjoy the virtual event, and we share your disappointment that things haven’t gone as planned.”



In a four-star review of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, NME wrote: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations. And it’s justice for a DC comics fanbase that has been put through the ringer with poor adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade.

“Because there’s one more thing that needs to be said – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is really very good.”