Zack Snyder argues Batman could become “irrelevant” if handled in this way

Zack Snyder has shared his thoughts on the handling of Batman, saying that the superhero character may become “irrelevant”.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Dawn Of The Dead director spoke about one of the running concepts in DC comics and movies: Batman typically doesn’t kill his enemies.

Snyder said: “Batman can’t kill is canon. And I’m like, ‘Okay, the first thing I wanna do when you say that is I wanna see what happens’. And they go, ‘well don’t put him in a situation where he has to kill someone’.”

“You’re protecting your god in a weird way, right?”, he continued. “You’re making your god irrelevant if he can’t be in that situation. He has to now deal with that. If he does do that what does that mean? What does it tell you, does he stand up to it? Does he survive that as a god? As your god, can Batman survive that?”

It’s not the first time Snyder has spoken on the decisions surrounding Batman’s killing. In 2019, Snyder reflected on Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice in which Batman killed an estimated 21 people, compared to his usual habit of sparing even his worst enemies.

During a Q&A panel, the director spoke about complaints from fans regarding the movie: “Someone says to me: Batman killed a guy. I’m like, ‘Fuck, really? Wake the fuck up.'”

The 2016 movie, produced by Warner Bros., stars Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, starring among an ensemble cast including Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg and Gal Gadot.

Snyder has been at the helm of a number of superhero and comic book movies, including Watchmen, Man Of Steel and Justice League, as well as its four-hour-long director’s cut.

Last December, The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan said Snyder’s Watchmen was “ahead of its time”.