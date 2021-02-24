Zack Snyder has revealed he is not getting paid for his new cut of Justice League.

The filmmaker, set to release his four-hour version of the superhero movie on HBO Max next month, explained he preferred to maintain creative control.

“I’m not getting paid,” Snyder told Vanity Fair in a new interview.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong.”

Snyder was initially hired to direct the 2017 film, but left the project over creative differences, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish and edit.

The filmmaker has since estimated it cost roughly $70million (£49,597,450) to rework his vision from Whedon’s final cut.

Last month, Zack Snyder also confirmed he has no plans to direct any more superhero films in future.

“Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this. I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League,” Snyder told ComicBook Debate. “The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie.

Advertisement

“This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine… as far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies – five movies or something – but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on.”