Zack Snyder hopes to reshoot ending of controversial film

Director Zack Snyder has revealed hs desire to return to his controversial 2011 movie Sucker Punch and reshoot the ending with the original cast.

The film follows Baby Doll (Emily Browning), an asylum inpatient who often retreats to a fantasy world in her mind. Determined to fight for real freedom, she recruits a group of fellow inmates and plots an escape. Along the way, she imagines them battling everything from samurais to Nazi zombies.

Sucker Punch was widely panned by critics and heavily criticised for its depiction of women, but the film received a warmer reception upon its eventual home release, with one R-rated extended cut adding over 18 minutes of addtional footage.

Despite those additions, Snyder recently admitted that he’s still not satisfied with the cut, saying it’s “not the fully realised movie”.

“Sucker Punch is probably the most obvious example of straightforward, pure satire that I’ve made,” he told Total Film. “And I still think I didn’t go far enough, because a lot of people thought that it was just a movie about scantily clad girls dancing around in a brothel.

“I’m like, ‘Really? Did you see Watchmen?’ That film is completely a superhero deconstruction from the drop, which is all Alan Moore. That’s the thing I’ve found really interesting and motivating throughout my career. And I think that, seen as a whole, it’s more obvious than on a movie-to-movie basis.”

Snyder then revealed that he is currently in negotiations to reshoot some of the final scenes of Sucker Punk with original cast members Browning and Abby Cornish. “I’m working with Warner Bros. to try and find a window to go back in. Even though we did an extended version, it’s not the fully realised movie.

“I think it’s good [if] I can get those guys, Emily [Browning] and Abby [Cornish] and the crew back in, some reshoots would be amazing.”

Snyder has become known for releasing extended editions of his movies, the most notable example being his four-hour cut of Justice League.

The director is currently promoting his new sci-fi film Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child Of Fire, which will arrive on Netflix on December 22.