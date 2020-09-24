Zack Snyder is set to shoot new ‘Justice League’ scenes next month

Zack Snyder is set to shoot new scenes for his cut of Justice League next month, reports say.

Snyder’s original cut of the DC Comics movie was set to arrive in 2018 before personal tragedy forced him to step aside – with Joss Whedon overseeing the final months of the film’s production.

After an intense fan campaign, Snyder’s vision will now be shown in its full glory after HBO Max confirmed that it will be released as a four-part miniseries next year.

Advertisement

While studio Warner Bros initially said there would be no budgets for reshooting scenes for the new special, it appears they’ve now made a U-turn.

According to a new report in The Hollywood Reporter, a new “week- or so- long” shoot is set to take place next month to create new footage for the ‘Snyder Cut’.

The report adds that the majority of the Justice League cast are set to be in attendance for the shoot, including Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman).

Also reportedly in attendance will be Ray Fisher (Cyborg). Earlier this year, Fisher made accusations of “gross” and “abusive” on-set behaviour against Justice League director Joss Whedon.

The actor posted a statement on twitter claiming that Whedon acted in an unprofessional manner, bolstered by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

Advertisement

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

Fisher recently responded to a claim from Warner Bros that he has “not been co-operating” with their misconduct investigation surrounding the 2017 film.

Zack Snyder has previously said he plans to entirely disregard the version of Justice League shot and released by Joss Whedon, saying of the Snyder Cut, “I would destroy the movie,” adding, “I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph. I would literally blow that fucking thing up.”

Earlier this week, actor Ciaran Hinds also described the Snyder Cut as a “fantastic opportunity”.

Hinds, who portrayed Steppenwolf, told NME: “It was his dream to realise it, and I think it’s fantastic that he’s got this opportunity to realise what he wanted to do in the first space.”