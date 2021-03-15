News Film News

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ first reactions: “It’s freaking awesome”

The much anticipated new cut of the DC movie arrives on Thursday

By Damian Jones
'Justice League' (2017). CREDIT: Christophel © Atlas entertainment / Cruel and unusual films / DC Comics / DC Entertainments / Warner bros

The first reactions to Zack Snyder’s Justice League are in with many critics praising his long awaited cut of the movie.

The director was originally working on the 2017 DC film but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

After fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original version to be given a release, Warner Bros confirmed the “Snyder Cut” was in the works. It arrives on Thursday (March 18) on HBO Max in the US and on NOW TV and Sky Cinema in the UK.

A new trailer for the four hour movie was posted last night (March 14), after the first trailer was shared last month.

One of the first to view it, Collider’s Steve Weintraub emphasises that indeed, Synder’s version is “such a better movie” and is loaded with “scenes people haven’t seen & are going to love”.

The Wrap and Heroic Hollywood‘s Umberto Gonzales, said the new cut is “FREAKIN’ AWESOME” and was action packed.

Comic Book Debate’s Sheraz Farooqi declared it “DC’s Lord Of The Rings” and added it was “epic and grand”.

Fandango’s Erik Davis thought “it was far superior to the original theatrical version” with some “terrific bad ass moments”.

Courtney Howard said she enjoyed the cut “immensely” and praised Ray Fisher’s performance as Cyborg.

But while Forbes’ Scott Mendelson noted definite improvements, he found it overlong.

io9’s Germain Lussier also called it “bloated,” but says he’s still a fan overall.

See more reactions to Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

Justice League brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle the sinister Darkseid.

Ahead of the first trailer’s release, a first look at Jared Leto’s Joker and a new look at Ben Affleck’s Batman were shared online.

Last week, a new teaser for the film was released, focusing on the upcoming film’s villains, giving a window into Darkseid and Steppenwolf’s involvement in the film.

