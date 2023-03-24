Zack Snyder on when we might expect ‘Army of the Dead 2’

Director Zack Snyder has confirmed that Army of the Dead will return with a sequel – but that he paused on the idea due to his busy schedule.

In 2021, Snyder signed on for a follow-up film with Netflix as part of their two-year-first-look deal – but it won’t begin filming until his latest project Rebel Moon is completed.

Snyder is currently working on an epic sci-fi film Rebel Moon, which he said needs most of his attention because it’s not “a small-time commitment”. The movie is set to arrive on Netflix this December and will tell the story of a “peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy” making a stand against “the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius.”

During an interview with The Nerd Queens, the director explained why there is a delay in the Army of the Dead 2. “As far as the Army Universe goes… it’s still alive and well in my mind,” he said. “I know exactly what I would do.”

He continued: “It really depends on how we try to figure out how we go forward with Rebel Moon and the Rebel Moon universe. It’s not a small-time commitment, Rebel Moon stuff. A sci-fi thing at this scale does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense.”

Army of the Dead follows a Las Vegas father who tries to save his daughter from imminent death in a zombie-infested world. It premiered on Netflix in the spring of 2021.

In other news, Snyder has also revealed that he is working on a role-playing game (RPG) adaptation Netflix film Rebel Moon.

Speaking to The Nerd Queens (timestamped here), Snyder teased: “This RPG that we’re doing is just […] So immersive, so intense and so huge.”

The director revealed that he had “always wanted to do an RPG” and was asked about tackling the game as either a smaller-scale or “ridiculous scale” project.

In 2021, Snyder also said that he hopes a “massive IP and a universe can be built” from Rebel Moon‘s debut.