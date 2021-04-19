Zack Snyder reveals who was cast as Green Lantern in ‘Justice League’

Director Zack Snyder has revealed who was cast as Green Lantern in his cut of DC’s Justice League.

Speaking at the fan-organised Justice Con event, Snyder revealed that Wayne. T Carr was cast as John Stewart and that he filmed a scene for Justice League which didn’t make the final film. Some concept art of the character, drawn by Jojo Aguilar, was revealed recently.

Snyder said: “Jojo did that based on the actor that we used when we did the scene, who did the scene for us, was a guy named Wayne T. Carr.

“He’s an amazing actor, an amazingly kind gentleman. And I told him, I said, ‘Look there’s a chance that this doesn’t make it in the movie.’ We are shooting it in my driveway, so I’m not 100 percent sure he thought it was real.”

Speaking about the costume for the character, Snyder added: “We had made him a CG suit, because it was COVID, and we couldn’t really do a real suit.

“The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible, real. And I believe that, what I had seen, and that wasn’t, of course, not finished…I was very confident that even if we were to see him again, and we had to make him a real suit, it would match exactly what we were doing.”

Snyder has also spoken about the inclusion to Vanity Fair.He said: “We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said, ‘We really don’t want you to do Green Lantern.’ So I made a deal with them.”

Snyder confirmed Green Lantern would have been John Stewart.

He added: “They [the studio] were like, ‘We have plans for John Stewart and we want to do our own announcement.’ So I said all right, I’ll give you that. So [Martian Manhunter] was the compromise.”

Reviewing Snyder’s Justice League cut, NME said: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League does justice by the comic publisher’s raft of pioneering creations. It’s justice for Snyder’s vision, and the heartache of losing daughter Autumn – which led to his departure from the project (her dedication at the end of the movie is both poignant and fitting).

“And it’s justice for a DC comics fanbase that has been put through the ringer with poor adaptations and meandering visions for much of the last decade. Because there’s one more thing that needs to be said – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is really very good.”