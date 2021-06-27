Zack Snyder says he’s open to directing possible ‘Rick And Morty’ film

Zack Snyder has said that he’s open to the idea of directing a possible Rick And Morty film.

Speaking in a new interview, the Justice League director said he thinks “the closest” he’d ever get to helming a comedy is if he was asked to work on a potential Rick And Morty movie.

“I don’t have like a straight comedy that I can think, you know, that’s like wall to wall straight comedy,” Snyder said during his appearance on The Film Junkee Vodka Stream (via CBR). “If I did the Rick And Morty movie that’s probably about the closest I’d get.”

Advertisement

Later, he revealed that he suggested directing a short live-action scene to put at the end of one of the episodes of the animated series. “You know what I wanted to do… my suggestion was to shoot, to do, just like, one of the end teasers in live-action,” Snyder said.

Snyder’s comments come after Rick And Morty producer Scott Marder recently told Digital Spy that while a spin-off film wouldn’t be completely impossible, it would take a lot of effort from the team.

“It’d be daunting,” Marder said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipeline someday. But I feel like every episode is a movie. I’d like to see what a movie would be. A movie would feel like the equivalent of a trilogy. We just pack so much in. It’d have to be pretty epic.”

Meanwhile, Rick And Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is launching a comic adaptation of Strange Planet for his next project.

Nathan Pyle’s popular web comic and graphic novels will be turned into a series by Harmon for Apple TV+.

Advertisement

According to a synopsis, the show is described as a “whimsical and comical” series that “tells profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own”.