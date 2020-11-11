Zack Snyder is planning a Justice League spinoff focusing on Darkseid.

The filmmaker recently explained he has a story in mind which focuses on the villainous character from his 2017 film, played by Ray Porter.

“If you said to any of the actors in the movie ‘Well what happens in the movie’ or ‘What happens later’ or whatever for any movie. And they go ‘Well I got the script and it’s cool and I kind of know this and-‘ so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what’s cool or what’s the right response to some questions,” Snyder said during a League of Mayhem live stream from The Nerd Queens, per Screen Rant.

“It’s a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing?”

He continued: “The truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid… yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is would be exciting, I think that’s a fine thing.”

Asked by Geek House Show (per ComicBook.com) whether the ‘Snyder Cut’ of the film could prompt a demand for more stories about Darkseid in future, Porter said: “I hope so. I would like that. I would love to see that, and obviously I would hope that whoever does that will have me along for the ride.”

He added: “Yeah, I would love to see a continuation of it. And honestly, I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack’s story. So yes, I really hope so. That would be great. I’ve not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope.”

Justice League is streaming on HBO Max now.