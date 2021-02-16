Zack Snyder says he’s thinking about doing a “faithful” King Arthur film

Zack Snyder has revealed that he’s thinking about developing a new King Arthur film.

The director – who has been busy working on his long-awaited cut of Justice League – made the comments during an appearance on the Minutemen show.

“I’m working on something but we’ll see,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about some kind of retelling, like [a] real sort of faithful retelling of that Arthurian mythological concept. We’ll see. Maybe that will come at some point.”

The last King Arthur film to be released was Guy Ritchie’s recent reboot, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

The 2017 film starred Charlie Hunnam (as a young King Arthur), Jude Law, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, Aiden Gillen, and also featured a cameo from David Beckham.

The film flopped at the box office, making just $148 million after costing $175 million to make.

Some of Snyder’s most recent films have included Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League, all of which he took on directorial duties. He also produced the likes of Suicide Squad, Aquaman and Wonder Woman for Warner Bros’ DCEU.

The first full-length trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrived at the weekend – watch it here.

The filmmaker was originally working on the 2017 DC movie but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

After fans, cast members and crew petitioned for Snyder’s original version to be given a release, Warner Bros confirmed the “Snyder Cut” was in the works and would land on HBO Max in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Snyder revealed the Marvel comic book he would most like to adapt into a film, opting for Frank Miller’s Elektra Lives Again.