‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ accidentally released early on HBO Max

A number of HBO Max subscribers were able to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League 10 days before its release thanks to a service error.

Yesterday (March 8) Twitter user Doug Bass revealed that when he went to play Tom & Jerry, the new CGI/live-action hybrid film from director Tim Story, Snyder’s anticipated cut showed instead.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, writers at its publication – along with Bass and other users – were able to watch the first hour of the film before it was taken down. HBO said in a statement: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes.”

It’s not clear why the service error occurred.

Some users shared screenshots of Justice League before Twitter sent takedown notices on behalf of Warner Bros. to those who shared the captures.

Ray Fisher, who portrayed Cyborg in the original Justice League (2017), urged his followers yesterday to flood HBO Max on March 18 – the film’s official release date – to “beat a leak”.

You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me???#SnyderCut #BORGLIFE — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 9, 2021

Snyder was working on the original DC film but stepped down in 2017 during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him.

Following a long fan-led campaign, Snyder’s version of the movie was last year confirmed for a 2021 release via HBO.

The latest news is that the film, which is more than four hours long, will be split up into six chapters.

The first full trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was also revealed last month, which presented new villains including Darkseid’s New Gods members DeSaad and Granny Goodness, as well as a further look at Jared Leto’s Joker.