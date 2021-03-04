‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is set to be split into six chapters

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to be split up into six chapters, it has been revealed.

Dubbed the ‘Snyder Cut’, the director’s original vision for the 2017 movie was confirmed after a long fan-led campaign, and will come to streaming service HBO Max this month.

Snyder was originally working on the DC film but stepped down during the post-production stages after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from Snyder afterwards.

Advertisement

As revealed on the film’s official Twitter account, the six chapters are as follows:

Part 1: Don’t Count on it Batman

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: Change Machine

Part 5: All the King’s Horses

Part 6: Something Darker

Part 2: The Age Of Heroes #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/dVcF3CKWO9 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 3, 2021

The first full trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was revealed last month, which presented new villains including Darkseid’s New Gods members DeSaad and Granny Goodness, as well as a further look at Jared Leto’s Joker.

Advertisement

The trailer also saw Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill as Superman. Jeremy Irons’ Alfred warns at one point: “How do you know your team’s strong enough? If you can’t bring down the charging bull then don’t wave the red cape at it.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max on March 18, 2021. After initial reports that it would take the form of a four-part miniseries, the director confirmed earlier this year it will instead be a four-hour movie.

Ahead of the trailer’s release, a first look at Jared Leto’s Joker and a new look at Ben Affleck’s Batman were shared online.

Snyder also recently revealed that he is not getting paid for his new cut of Justice League, preferring instead to maintain creative control.

“I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong,” he said.