Fans react to Zendaya as Lola Bunny in ‘Space Jam’ sequel

And it's a decidedly mixed reaction to the first look

By Ella Kemp
The first clip of Zendaya voicing Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy has just been shared on social media.

She will be taking over the voice role from Kath Soucie, who appeared as Lola in Michael Jordan’s 1996 film Space Jam.

The response from fans on social media has been mixed, with many pointing out that Zendaya isn’t traditionally known as a voice actor – having most recently starred in EuphoriaMalcolm and Marie and more.

“That voice does NOT match that character at all,” one Twitter user wrote. “What was wrong with an actual voice actor like Kath Soucie reprise the role? Oh yeah: because “Kath Soucie” isn’t a marketable name, but “Zendaya” is.”

Another added: “Shit sounds like she’s doing a voice over for a meme”

Some took to Zendaya’s defence, with one person writing: “Did y’all expect Zendaya not to sound like Zendaya I’m confused.”

Another praised Zendaya as an actor, while saying they believed she just wasn’t the right fit for this particular character.

“zendaya is a good voice actor but she doesn’t fit lola bunny since lola is more energetic and high pitched,” they wrote.

The first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in April, seeing LeBron James team up with Bugs Bunny once more. James is replacing Michael Jordan as the film’s star, and Zendaya will be voicing Lola.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in the US on July 16, while a UK release is yet to be confirmed.

