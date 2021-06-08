Fans react to Zendaya as Lola Bunny in ‘Space Jam’ sequel

The first clip of Zendaya voicing Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy has just been shared on social media.

She will be taking over the voice role from Kath Soucie, who appeared as Lola in Michael Jordan’s 1996 film Space Jam.

The response from fans on social media has been mixed, with many pointing out that Zendaya isn’t traditionally known as a voice actor – having most recently starred in Euphoria, Malcolm and Marie and more.

Advertisement

“That voice does NOT match that character at all,” one Twitter user wrote. “What was wrong with an actual voice actor like Kath Soucie reprise the role? Oh yeah: because “Kath Soucie” isn’t a marketable name, but “Zendaya” is.”

Another added: “Shit sounds like she’s doing a voice over for a meme”

That voice does NOT match that character at all. What was wrong with an actual voice actor like Kath Soucie reprise the role? Oh yeah: because "Kath Soucie" isn't a marketable name, but "Zendaya" is. — 𝗝𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗣𝗛 𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛 (@ScarbroughProd) June 6, 2021

Shit sounds like she’s doing a voice over for a meme — Vincent (@Osas13_) June 6, 2021

Some took to Zendaya’s defence, with one person writing: “Did y’all expect Zendaya not to sound like Zendaya I’m confused.”

Another praised Zendaya as an actor, while saying they believed she just wasn’t the right fit for this particular character.

Advertisement

“zendaya is a good voice actor but she doesn’t fit lola bunny since lola is more energetic and high pitched,” they wrote.

Did y’all expect Zendaya not to sound like Zendaya I’m confused — 𝐊𝐈𝐌𝐘𝐇𝐑. 𓂀 (@rhymik_) June 6, 2021

zendaya is a good voice actor but she doesn't fit lola bunny since lola is more energetic and high pitched — luci (@luciferverse) June 6, 2021

Check out some more reactions here:

I love Zendaya, but this just sounds like her natural voice rather than a voice for Lola — A-A-Ron (@DoubleAARocks) June 6, 2021

It doesnt look like the character is even talking ? Like,,,, I’m begging Hollywood to stop ignoring voice actors and actually HIRE THEM to do stuff they are TRAINED for. Holy fuck https://t.co/hlBodQdrnq — Anna ⚢︎ (@annagriffinart) June 7, 2021

this is what happens when studios forget that actual voice actors exist — A (@AlanMIsHere) June 6, 2021

The first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in April, seeing LeBron James team up with Bugs Bunny once more. James is replacing Michael Jordan as the film’s star, and Zendaya will be voicing Lola.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in the US on July 16, while a UK release is yet to be confirmed.