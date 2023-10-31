Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are reportedly engaged

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged to be married, according to reports.

Multiple sources have told People that the couple, who first started dating in 2021 while working on Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island, are now engaged.

Tatum and Kravitz were pictured together leaving a Halloween party over the weekend, which reportedly showed her new engagement ring. Kravitz was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 film Rosemary’s Baby alongside Tatum as a baby.

Advertisement

The couple have yet to comment on the reports.

Speaking to GQ in 2022, Kravitz explained how the pair became close while filming Pussy Island, which stars Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever – he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” Kravitz said.

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Tatum previously married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009. They had one daughter together in 2013 and later split in 2018.

Advertisement

Kravitz previously married actor Karl Glusman in 2019 before filing for divorce in December the following year.

Pussy Island is a thriller about a cocktail waitress who is invited to a tech mogul’s private island after becoming infatuated with him, only for things to go wrong. The undated film also stars Simon Rex, Christian Slater, Geena Davis and Kyle MacLachlan.