Zoë Kravitz criticises Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Zoë Kravitz is the latest celebrity to criticise Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Batman actor, who presented an award at this year’s ceremony, took to social media to share photos of her dress and allude to the incident.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” Kravitz captioned a photo on social media yesterday (March 29).

In another post, she wrote: “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the Oscars, said she was still “triggered and traumatised” by the incident.

“Still triggered and traumatised,” Schumer has now written on Instagram, several days after the ceremony. “I love my friend [Chris Rock] and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Questlove] and the whole thing was so disturbing.

“So much pain in [Will Smith], anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

The LAPD confirmed after the ceremony that Chris Rock is not planning on pressing charges against Will Smith over the incident.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” a statement from the LAPD reads.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Will Smith has since issued a formal apology to Rock via his Instagram page.