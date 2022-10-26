Zoe Saldaña felt “bitter” at the start of filming ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Zoe Saldaña has said she felt “bitter” when filming started on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3.

The actor, who plays Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy films, reprises the role for what’s expected to be the last time in the upcoming third outing.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about filming Vol.3, Saldaña said: “It was bittersweet because we’ve been told this is the last of the Guardians Of The Galaxy instalments. I know that Gamora has taken a different journey, so whether they continue, I don’t know what’s in it for Gamora in terms of if she’ll be a guardian again or not. It was bittersweet.

She added: “[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you’re anticipating the end, but we ended on such a sweet note. I’m just so happy that once again I got to work with great people.

“I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also of my director and my cast, I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say.”

Earlier this year, director James Gunn said Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 would be the end for the current line-up. Speaking on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, Gunn said: “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians.”

Teasing the sequel, he added: “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.

“I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”

Saldaña, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff will reprise their roles in the sequel. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone are also set to return.

New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.

Before the third outing, the cast will reunite for a holiday special on Disney+, set to be released on November 25.