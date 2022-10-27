Zoe Saldaña was “lost” on ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ with Johnny Depp

Zoe Saldaña has said she felt “lost” while filming Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl alongside Johnny Depp.

The actor recently reflected on her role in the 2003 film, in which she played a pirate smuggler named Anamaria.

“It was my first exposure to a major Hollywood mega movie, where there were just so many actors and so many producers and so many crew members,” Saldaña said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We were shooting in different locations, and the environments were not that agreeable, sometimes, to our shoot days. I was very young, and it was just a little too big for me, and the pace of it was a little too fast.”

Saldaña added that she “walked away not really having a good experience from it overall”, explaining: “I felt like I was lost in the trenches of it a great deal, and I just didn’t feel like that was OK.”

The actor revealed that one of the film’s producers, Jerry Bruckheimer, apologised for the way she felt on set several years later.

“That really moved me – the fact that he remembered that I had mentioned that during press, I guess, or an engagement I had done years before and that he felt compelled to bring it up and to take accountability,” Zoe Saldaña added.

Meanwhile, the actor also discussed her forthcoming role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3, explaining why she felt bitter when filming started.

“[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you’re anticipating the end, but we ended on such a sweet note. I’m just so happy that once again I got to work with great people,” Zoe Saldaña explained.

“I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also of my director and my cast, I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say.”