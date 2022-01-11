‘Fortnite’ adds tornadoes and lightning in new update

Fortnite‘s new update, update 19.01, has added a whole new dynamic weather system, including tornadoes and lightning.

Tornadoes, which were shown off as part of the overview trailer for the new season of the game, can suck you across the map, allowing players to get away from dangerous situations or travel quickly. These weather effects will also displace items and damage buildings, making them a threat to those players who love to build a four-storey colonial mansion at the sheer sound of a bullet.

On the other hand, lightning will damage players if they are struck by it and set the surrounding area on fire. However, players who are lucky enough to be struck by lightning will receive a temporary speed boost.

It’s currently unclear if these effects will remain in place across all facets of the game, as randomised elements like this are famously disliked by the competitive section of the Fortnite audience. However, players reception has been positive so far.

According to Epic, players looking to be struck by lightning should head to the highest points of the map when dark clouds begin to form. Just why exactly you’d want to be struck by lightning is anyone’s guess, but let people have their fun.

According to a recent rumour floated on the XboxEra podcast, Paramount studios properties could be coming to Fortnite soon, most notably the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Fortnite has continued to be busy lately. At Christmas, it added Boba Fett just in time for The Book of Boba Fett starting on Disney+.

Elsewhere, Lego has announced that it has delayed its Overwatch 2 Titan set following the Activision Blizzard allegations and lawsuit. The Overwatch 2 Titan set was set to release on February 1 despite the game not launching until next year.