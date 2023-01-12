Fuji Rock announces dates for 2023 festival

Long-running Japanese music festival Fuji Rock has announced the dates for its 2023 event.

The annual festival – which was first established in 1997 – took to social media on Thursday (January 12) to break the news, confirming that this year’s run will take place from July 28 until July 30 at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture.

Early Bird tickets to Fuji Rock Festival are also set to go on sale from Friday, January 13 onwards. More information can be found here.

Further details surrounding the 2023 festival – including its lineup – have yet to be revealed.

Check out Fuji Rock’s announcement below.

The festival’s organisers have also issued a statement on the official event website, noting that this year’s festival will be “cleaner, greener, more beautiful, fun and exciting for everyone who attends”.

Organisers have also teased that this year’s festival will include both international and local performers, with a lineup announcement being expected to arrive in the coming months.

Last year’s Fuji Rock festival featured performances from the likes of Halsey, Jack White, Vampire Weekend, Foals, Tom Misch, Bonobo, Mura Masa, SYD, Arlo Parks, Mogwai, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail, Dinosaur Jr., Superorganism, Black Pumas and more. It was also the festival’s first edition to incorporate international performers since 2019.

The festival, like most events in 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured an all-local lineup the following year.