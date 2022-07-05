Future Islands’ Samuel T Herring to make acting debut in ‘The Changeling’

Future Islands frontman Samuel T Herring is set to make his acting debut in new television drama, The Changeling.

Herring will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama alongside LaKeith Stanfield.

As per Deadline, the show is being billed as a “fairytale for grown-ups” and is based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling book of the same name.

Stanfield will star as Apollo, a new father and bookseller, while Herring will play William Wheeler – a man who befriends Apollo.

A release date for the new show has not yet been unveiled.

Earlier this year, Future Islands added more dates to their huge tour of the UK and Europe – check out dates below and buy your tickets here.

The ‘Calling Out In Space’ tour comes on the back of the band’s 2020 album ‘As Long As You Are’. It’s the band’s UK first tour since 2018.

The band – made up of Herring, Gerrit Welmers, Michael Lowry and William Cashion – will continue their worldwide tour now into October and November with a further 20 UK and European headline shows.

You can see the full list of tour dates here:

AUGUST 2022

16 – Cologne, E-Werk

17 – Munich, TonHalle

18 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

22 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

24 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February)

25 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February)

29 – Helsinki, The House of Culture

19 – Bergen, NO, USF Verftet*

OCTOBER 2022

20 – Stavenger, Folken*

22 – Gothenburg, Trädgår’n*

24 – Aarhus, Voxhall*

26 – Utrecht, (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March)

27 – Leipzig, Werk 2*

28 – Nuremberg, Z-Bau Saal*

30 – Prague, Lucerna Music Bar*

31 – Vienna, Arena Wien*

NOVEMBER

1 – Budapest, Akvarium Klub*

3 – Rome, Orion Live Club*

4 – Milan, Fabrique

5 – Winterthur, Salzhaus*

7 – Paris, L’Olympia

8 – Dortmund, FZW*

10 – Leeds, O2 Academy*

11 – Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall*

12 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall*

14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy*

16 – Nottingham, Rock City*

17 – Southhampton, O2 Guildhall*

18 – Brighton, Brighton Centre*

19 – Exeter, Exeter University – Great Hall*

Reviewing Future Islands’ new album ‘As Long As You Are’, NME wrote: “‘As Long As You Are’ maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands and it may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor, but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”

Since the album’s release last year, the band have revealed that they’re already working on their next album, which will be their seventh.