20,000 players have reportedly been banned in ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Activision has reportedly banned around 20,000 player accounts in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

The ban wave supposedly targeted one specific cheat that was used by players: EngineOwning. The ban wave took place on Monday (September 28) and was confirmed by “people familiar with the matter”, according to Vice’s Motherboard.

An anonymous former Activision employee confirmed with Motherboard that the ban waves have been happening frequently in Call Of Duty since Activision first pledged its zero-tolerance policy in April. “It’s rare that any one particular cheat will last long term without getting detected at some point,” the former employee said.

“It’s always a game of cat and mouse, people that actively use cheats should understand it’s highly likely you’ll be banned at some point and you’ll just have yourself to blame,” he added.

A prominent gamer who was banned for using the EngineOwning cheat is Twitch streamer Nick Wagner, aka Wagnificent, whose account was terminated mid-stream during a Warzone match on Monday.

Footage of Wagnifcent’s ban has since made its way onto YouTube, watch it below.

EngineOwning, which requires subscriptions and payments to activate cheats, confirmed the ban wave on its official website, listing the Modern Warfare and Warzone cheat as having been “detected”.

Activision and Infinity Ward have stood firm against in-game cheating, confirming multiple ban waves since April. The first ban wave resulted in over 70,000 accounts being banned, with subsequent ban numbers decreasing due to frequent internal sweeps.

In other Call Of Duty news, Activision has given fans a first-look at the new Zombies mode in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The upcoming mode will begin a new narrative in a location known as Die Maschine.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.