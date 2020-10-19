2K Games reportedly adds unskippable in-game ads to ‘NBA 2K21’

2K Games has reportedly introduced unskippable advertisements to its popular sports game, NBA 2K21.

The in-game ads were first noticed by Stevivor, which uploaded a recording of an Oculus ad appearing in the premium game on Sunday (October 18). The publication claims that the ads appear in the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game.

“They’re unskippable, attached to a pre-game video called ‘MyTEAM Season 2, Episode 7’ that’s auto-started in a loading screen that takes longer than the ad runs (even on a PC running from an SSD),” said Stevivor in its report.

It is currently unclear if the ads will also appear in the upcoming next-gen versions of the game. The Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 editions of the game are set to cost US$69.99 (£64.99) at launch, as compared to $59.99 (£54.99) on current-gen consoles.

Players have since taken to social media to voice their displeasure at the new in-game ads Check out a couple of the fan tweets below.

Seeing ads in triple AAA, full price games ($60+) is fucking disgusting. Fuck you @NBA2K — Mamba 24ever (@Jokami7) October 17, 2020

So @NBA2K you're inserting forced ads back into your $60 game a month after launch so reviews don't slam you. Incredible. Your greed knows no bounds. — Kyle Schow (@Kyle_Schowalker) October 18, 2020

It is also worth noting that the ads have been introduced after the game’s official release on September 4, and well after reviews of the game had been published online. Publisher Take-Two Interactive and developer 2K Games have yet to comment on the issue.

2K Games is the latest developer to introduce in-game ads to its games after its launch, following EA Sports with UFC 4 in September. EA Sports quickly removed the intrusive in-game ads following backlash from fans.

In other NBA 2K21 news, 2K Games recently detailed a number of improvements being made to the upcoming next-gen versions of the game. They include changes to dribble movement, defense and off-ball manoeuvres, as well as a new feature that heavily relies on the PS5’s new DualSense controllers.