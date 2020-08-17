2K Games unveils 60 post-launch characters for ‘WWE 2K Battlegrounds’

2K Games has announced that over 60 characters will be introduced to WWE 2K Battlegrounds after it launches.

The entire roster for WWE 2K Battlegrounds – both at launch and post-launch – have been revealed, courtesy of IGN, bringing the arcade brawler’s total roster tally up to over 130 playable characters from across multiple generations.

While fan-favorites such as The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena will be available with the base game, fans will have to wait awhile for the full mixed roster. It will include legendary, veteran and rising wrestlers, such as Bret “The Hit Man” Hart, Kane and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. The post-launch roster is subject to change, and will be made available to players for free.

Advertisement

The game’s launch roster, which currently boasts 70 fighters, was also revealed, and features current WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Check out the complete roster below.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds pivots away from recent WWE games, trading in its standard wrestling sim formula for a more playful arcade feel. The game also serves as a gap-filler, as this year’s WWE 2K21 game was cancelled, in order for the developers to focus on creating an even better product for WWE 2K22 next year.

The upcoming game will feature 11 game modes, and a campaign mode that will see gamers team up with WWE personality Paul Heyman and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as they travel the world searching for Superstars for a new WWE brand. Gamers play as one of the seven new characters, battling WWE Superstars to unlock items, characters and power-ups.

Advertisement

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is scheduled for September 18 release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.