60,000 ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ accounts banned for cheating

Activision has banned 60,000 accounts for cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The developer announced the bans in an official update made on February 2. In the post, Activision said that it had recently banned 60,000 players, bringing the total of players banned to 300,000 since the launch of the game.

The update says that Activision are “committed to delivering a fair and fun experience for all players” and have outlined a number of actions they have taken since launch.

These actions, aimed at preventing cheaters, include: “weekly backend security updates, improved in-game reporting mechanisms,” and the addition of “2-factor authentication, which has invalidated over 180,000 suspect accounts”.

The update continues: “we continue to dedicate resources 24/7 to identify and combat cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and any third party software that is used to manipulate game data or memory.”

Raven Software are currently responsible for maintaining Call of Duty: Warzone, and Activision states that there will be updates on their anti-cheat measures every month “at a minimum” and, “when possible, weekly”.

Cheating has become a high profile issue in the competitive Call of Duty scene, with players such as Vikkstar quitting the game due to cheaters, as reported by the BBC.

Last month a tournament with a £180,000 prize pool was disrupted after allegations of cheating were levelled at a competing team. Although the team was cleared after the event, it still led to players claiming that there was no room for competitive tournaments.

Popular Call of Duty player Nickmercs took to Twitter shortly after the event to say: “Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore.”