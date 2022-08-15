8 fire trucks sent to Nintendo’s Japan HQ following fire

Emergency services were called to Nintendo‘s headquarters in Kyoto, Japan after a small fire broke out inside the building.

The original story from Japanese news publication NHK reports that the fire broke out on Monday (August 15) at 1PM local time at the publisher’s development building (translation via VGC).

Eight fire engines were dispatched to the headquarters, but the small blaze was quickly distinguished by employees before they arrived. It’s been confirmed that no one was harmed in the fire.

Advertisement

According to police cited in the original report, desks and chairs in a room on the third floor were caught in the fire.

Emergency services are still investigating the origins of the fire, but it’s being reported that conditions at the scene suggest that it was caused by an electronic device that was being charged. At this time, it’s unclear what that device could be.

Elsewhere, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has announced that the company has no current plans to increase the price of the Nintendo Switch, despite the rising manufacturing costs.

It was reported earlier this month Nintendo Switch sales had dropped by 23 per cent due to a shortage of semiconductor components. In a recent interview, Furukawa responded to the reports and spoke on increasing production after a shortage of manufacturing supplies.

“We’re on track for improvement from the latter half of this summer,” he said. Furukawa added that the company is also on track to sell 21million Switch units this financial year, even though reports say profits for 2022 to 2023 financial year are currently forecast to be down 29 per cent. “Beyond that, things are uncertain,” he added.

Advertisement

In other news, Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing back the legendary Mii from Wii Sports: Matt.