’80 Days’ and ‘Falcon Age’ writer Meghna Jayanth working on next game from developer Outerloop Games

Meghna Jayanth, the writer behind some of the most beloved indie games of the last decade, is working on an unannounced title from Falcon Age developer Outerloop Games.

Jayanth rose to prominence with 2014’s 80 Days, an interactive fiction game loosely based on Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in Eighty Days. Initially released for iOS and Android, its popularity saw it ported to PC in 2015. From there, Jayanth went on to write or co-write Sunless Sea and its sequel Sunless Skies, and Outerloop Games’ 2019 adventure game Falcon Age, which saw players team with an avian partner to reclaim their world from colonizers. Jayanth also contributed to the writing of Horizon Zero Dawn, for which she won the 2018 Writers Guild of America “Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing” award.

Speaking on the Eurogamer podcast, Jayanth revealed that she will be working with Outerloop again on their next title, although much of its development is still under wraps.

“I have been working on the next Outer Loop game,” Jayanth told Eurogamer, although added that she “can’t really say a lot about it. I can’t even tell you the title, unfortunately.”

Jayanth did offer one hint, though, saying, “If you caught the Annapurna showcase recently, they teased a little bit of Outerloop’s new game, so I think I can say from there, there’s skating in it.”

In Annapurna Interactive’s July showcase, which detailed a host of new and existing partnerships for the publisher, Outerloop’s Chandana Ekanayake hinted at the project, saying it “feels closer to some of the themes I wanted to tackle next, which is immigrant culture, growing up in the US, gossiping aunties and overbearing parents, and family pressure.”

In the video above, Outerloop animator Aung Zaw Oo added that “every game I make, there’s some aspect of juggling, parkour, martial arts, skateboarding”, which might also hint at what else to expect from the mystery project.

Whatever the game ends up being, its story is likely to be safe in Jayanth’s hands.

